Police were investigating two deaths Monday at an apartment on Northern Avenue, according to Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills.

“We have called the (Maine) State Police to assist us with this investigation,” Mills said. “We have no indication that there is a danger to the public as result of this incident.”

Augusta police responded to 93 Northern Ave. on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of gunfire near Kendall Street. The three-story apartment building where the two bodies were found is at the intersection of Kendall Street and Northern Avenue.

When police entered an apartment on the top floor at about 4:30 p.m., they found one person dead, with a gun nearby, according to police at the scene.

A second person, who apparently has been dead for some time, was found in one of the bedrooms.

Shortly before 5 p.m., three paramedics were seen entering the building. They left without a patient about 10 minutes later.

Several Augusta police vehicles remained at the scene Monday night as the investigation continued.

Jessica Lowell — 621-5632

[email protected]

Twitter: @JLowellKJ

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: