The Kennebec Valley Garden Club recently placed a wreath at both the Veterans Cemetery in Augusta and the Arnold Lookout in Hallowell to honor all veterans past and present. This year the following members participated:(L-R) Wanda Hendrickson, Debbie Sherman, Karen Foster, Ann Thomas
