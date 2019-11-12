The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers, based in Waterville, will host a Wine & Cheese fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

The event will celebrate Adoption Awareness Month and will showcase the agency’s satellite office on Ocean Avenue in Portland, according to a news release from the agency.

November is National Adoption Awareness Month, a month designated to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care. Adoption Awareness Month is a time to celebrate our unique family stories, as well as a time to educate the public and encourage others to consider adoption.

Guests can enjoy wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres from Black Tie Catering, presentations from adoptive families and a silent auction.

Community members are invited to attend this event.

Tickets cost $20 and are available by calling The Maine Children’s Home at 873-4253 and visit Eventbrite.com.

All proceeds will benefit the George J. & Mary S. Mitchell Adoption Unit of The Maine Children’s Home.

For more information about The Maine Children’s Home, visit MaineChildrensHome.org.

