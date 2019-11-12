An unseasonal-for-November wintry mix, to be followed by likely record-setting cold temperatures, has crews scrambling to free streets and sidewalks from an icy entombment.

Tuesday saw central Maine get various coatings of precipitation that, if left unaddressed by plows and shovels, could freeze in place till spring. Augusta Public Works Director Lesley Jones said the weather is unusual for November, and hopefully not an indication of what winter will be like.

“It’s an odd storm to start the season,” Jones said midday Tuesday in Augusta, where she said plow truck drivers had been working on first preparing for and then dealing with the storm since around 3 p.m. Monday. “We don’t normally get freezing rain this time of year. We do get storms in November, but it’s normally snow, and you plow it and you’re done and you move on.

“If the road are wet and the temps drop drastically, we could get black ice. and anything we don’t scrape off the roads will freeze,” she added. “This time of year, it’s important to get the roads clean. If it freezes and you don’t get a warm spell, you could have it there all winter.”

Michael Cempa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said that Tuesday night lows in the Augusta area were expected to be between just 10 and 15 degrees, with wind chills approaching 0 degrees Wednesday morning. He said the forecast for Wednesday is that highs will only climb into the upper 20s.

So the Augusta area could break two records for this time of year since, Cempa said, the record low for Augusta for this time of year is 13 degrees, and the record for the coldest high temperature is 32 degrees.

The precipitation was expected to stop Tuesday afternoon, to be followed by increasing winds and plummeting temperatures.

“We’ll have some windy conditions through a good chunk of the night, with wind chills probably approaching 0 tomorrow morning,” Cempa said. “The record low is 13 in Augusta, so we’re going to get right around there.”

Jones said the city had plenty of sand, salt and brine on hand for the storm, but had not yet completed training its new drivers for the season before the storm came. She said usually new driver training continues through November. But she said the city’s crew of drivers, despite the newest among them not yet completing their full slate of usual training, were doing a great job so far with the storm.

Augusta canceled rubbish collection Tuesday, which freed up two more drivers, who would otherwise drive garbage trucks, to drive plows instead. It also avoided having rubbish collection workers out trying to round up trash bags when the ground was slippery from ice and snow.

Cempa said temperatures are expected to warm back up a little bit Thursday and more Friday before it’ll get cold again Saturday.

This story will be updated.

