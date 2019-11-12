Three people were arrested Sunday following a traffic stop on Route 202 in Lebanon.

The driver of the vehicle initially gave troopers a false name, but state police determined that it was 28-year-old Sasha Wooster of Berwick, who was wanted on a felony warrant out of New Hampshire for alleged possession of dangerous drugs.

Two passengers in the vehicle also provided false names, according to Maine State Police Facebook post.

One of the passengers, Shaun Laws, 29, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was prohibited from having contact with Shannon Houle, 27, of Rochester, who was in the car with Laws and Wooster. Houle had an active warrant for failure to pay fines on drug possession and operating under the influence charges.

Troopers searched the car and found “a significant amount of drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of illegal narcotics.”

Wooster, Laws and Houle were transported to the York County Jail in Alfred. Wooster and Laws were held without bail while Houle was released after posting $250 bail.

