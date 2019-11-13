AUGUSTA – Rita J. Chamberlain, 95, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019. She was born in Augusta on Sept. 10, 1924, the daughter of George and Ida (Dostie) Marchildon.

Rita graduated from Cony High School in 1943 where she lettered in several sports. After graduation, she joined the United States Navy as a Wave and was stationed in Washington D.C. as a secretary at the Pentagon during World War II. After her discharge, she returned to Augusta and worked for the N.E. Telephone Company as a telephone operator for a total of 26 years.

Rita married Richard Chamberlain on June 1, 1948 at St. Mary’s Church in Augusta. They moved to Waterville and raised their family. Rita loved gardening, watching sports, playing cards with her family and friends and traveling the world with her husband Rick. Rita and her husband wintered in Port Charlotte, Fla. for 10 years, and spent many summers at “the camp” on Webber Pond in Vassalboro. Rita was known for her generosity and helpful ways with family and friends, but she will mostly be remembered for being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Rita was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Richard Chamberlain, of 60 years; a daughter, Sally Ann Chamberlain; sister, Juliette Fortin and brother, Robert Marchildon.

Rita is survived by her two loving children, Diane Chamberlain Pooler and her husband, Paul of Vassalboro, and Paul R. Chamberlain and wife, Nancy of South Portland; five grandchildren, Kimberly Browne, Jennifer Winslow, Jayson Pooler, Matthew Chamberlain, and Peter Chamberlain; her six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at The Sunset Home, Maine General and Togus Springs Hospice Center for their love and care of Rita.

At the request of the family, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Augusta. A burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Corpus Christi Parish

70 Pleasant Street

Waterville, ME 04901

