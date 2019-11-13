Volunteers hand-delivered toiletry kits and heartfelt cards to patients at part of Operation: Veteran Smiles on Nov. 5 at the VA Maine Healthcare System – Togus in Chelsea, according to a news release from Operation: Veteran Smiles.
The program was created by teenager Amelia Day to bring smiles and basic necessities to veterans.
Day joined U.S. Cellular volunteers to help extend the reach of the program.
