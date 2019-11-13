Yellow Brick Road, an Elton John tribute band, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., in Madison.

Gerald Brann and Yellow Brick Road not only bears an uncanny resemblance to the international superstar, complete with his mannerisms and gap-toothed smile, but he meticulously recreates Elton John’s vocal stylings and piano playing to the letter.

A trained jazz pianist, Brann has been a lifelong Elton John fan, and his admiration for and love of his music comes shining through as he plays one hit after another with remarkable likeness to the pop music icon.

For more than 15 years, Yellow Brick Road have set out to recreate an Elton John concert, with the show being presented in such a way that will have Elton fans screaming for more. The band evokes audience participation throughout the entire show — whether singing along to “Rocket Man,” swaying to “Candle in the Wind,” hopping to “Crocodile Rock” or rocking out to “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting”.

On occasion, Yellow Brick Road also has been known to throw in a few lesser-known deep cuts into their sets, a special treat for die-hard fans.

Yellow Brick Road is officially endorsed by Hercules, the International Elton John Fan Club, and performs at casinos, universities, concerts-in-the-park and aboard cruise ships.

The band is comprised of: Gerald Brann, piano/vocals; Doug Stackhouse, guitar/vocals; Mike Tobias, guitar/vocals; Mark Kavanaugh, bass guitar; and Kevin J Ostrowski, drums and percussion.

Tickets cost $28.

For more information, call 696-5800, or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: