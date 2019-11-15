AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop, Jean Bird and Paul Jones, and Rosemarie Goodwin and David Offer.

Winners on Thursday were Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington, who tied with Janet Arey and David Marthz, then Vern Arey and David Offer.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Di Bishop and Ken Harvey, Ed Rushton and David Bourque, Paul and Judy Jones, and Jessie Gunther and Donna Bartlett.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Paul Betit. Sharon Dumas placed second, and Janet Williams placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Alice King and Dick Quinlan. Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice placed second, Louie Violette and Sylvia Palmer placed third, and Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: