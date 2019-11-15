WATERVILLE — Transgender Day of Remembrance will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 60 Eustis Parkway.

The event has been observed annually on Nov. 20 as a day to memorialize the transgender individuals who have been murdered as a result of transphobia.

Snow date is Thursday, Nov. 21.

For more information, call Sheila Bacon, PFLAG Waterville president, at 873-5249.

