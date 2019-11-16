Two Forest Hills School students were named the local winners of the national essay writing contest, sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. From left are eighth-grader Carli Frigon and sophomore Dale Varney. The winners were recognized by the William B. Doughty Auxiliary 5723.

JACKMAN — Students in grades 6-12 at Forest Hills School were invited to take part in a national essay writing contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. Their participation was recognized on Nov. 8 during the Forest Hills’ Veterans Assembly. The theme was “What Makes America Great?”

Local winners were announced and presented with patriotic items and a monetary prize, courtesy of William B. Doughty Auxiliary 5723. Eighth-grader Carli Frigon was selected as the middle school winner, and sophomore Dale Varney was chosen as the high school winner.

The winning submissions will be sent along to the district level to be judged. Grand prizes include scholarships and trips to Washington, D.C. National winners will be announced in March.

