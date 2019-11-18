The pastel paintings of Barbara Vanderbilt, of Whitefield, and tile maker, will be on view through Jan. 7 at The Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road, in Washington.

This is a return exhibit for Vanderbilt who says of her work, “The beauty of the trees and rock formations on the coast of Maine is something that I can never get enough of. I love their shapes and textures and the stories they tell. I try to convey the interplay between strength and delicacy. The contrast between the peacefulness of the moment and the rough changes that nature brings in the way of seasonal variation, erosion, and storm gives me endless material for painting and meditation,” according to a news release from the library.

Library hours are 4-7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to noon and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 845-2663.

