Waterville Senior High School recently announced the following students were named to the first quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Emilee Arbo, Estephanie Baez Vazquez, Jess Bazakas, Kristen Bickford, Taylor Bielecki, Abigail Bloom, Katie Chase, Kevin Chen, Logan Courtois, Remy Courtois, Gavin Dorr, Keegan Drake, Lauren Endicott, Daniel Gaunce, Benjamin Gombos, Kylee Hamm and Shantylane Hubiak.
Also, Miranda Juliano, Madaya Kavis, Sadie Labbe, Peter Lai, Hannah Lord, Rebecca Maheu, Madeleine Martin, D’nell McDonald, Lauren Pinnette, Sophia Poole, Katlin Pratt, Colby Quinlan, David Ramgren, Dasia Roberts, Lily Roy, Amanda Shirley, Jared Sioch, Alysia Wilson and Erin Winkley.
Honors: Timara Bell, Hallee Brunette, Elizabeth Campbell, Anthony Chase, Jacob Cornforth, Maggie Didonato, Duncan Doyon, Jaimee Feugill, Chloe Geller, Trafton Gilbert, Emma Goodrich, Jacob Guerrero, Madison Hanley, Keona Jeror, Asia Johnson, Michael LeClair, Jordan Lesiker, Jasmine Liberty, Amelaine Llanto, Olivia Lovendahl, Joseph Macarthur, Shane Martin, Isaac McCarthy, Jelani Parker, Selina Watson, Wayne Williams, Caitlyn Young.
Juniors — High honors: Lindsay Allen, Surya Amundsen, Emme Ayers, Josiah Bloom, Kelsey Cloutier, Lindsay Cote, Zachaury Crothers, Lauren Demo, Blaise Downing, Owen Evans, Morgan Folsom, Evelyn Fuentes, Tavhin Gauthier, Heaven Gowen, Charles Haberstock, Kassidy Latendresse and Samuel Lloyd.
Also, Jessica Mayo, Sarah McNeil, Megan Merrow, Ella Moody, Joseph Morin, Jayda Murray, Aaliyah O’Clair, Vincent Palmer, Alexander Renaud, Jacie Richard, Kelsey Shaw, Amna Sheikh, Caitlyn Smith, Kallista Trask, Miranda Troy, Zoey Trussell, Emma Waldron, Avery Wechsler, Aiden Whitney, Evan Whitney, Inga Zimba.
Honors: Lindsey Blair, Liam Carignan, Harley Corson, Emma Fogg, Adrienne Foss, Lindsay Given, Issac Griffeth, Brooke Hafenecker, David Joler, Rylee Lagucki, Kaitlyn LeBrun, Declan Murphy, Trevor Pelotte, Kaylee Pierlioni, Liberty Pike, Jessica Pomerleau, Abigail Saucier, Paige St. Pierre, Kali Thompson, Christopher Williams and Kalle Wood.
Sophomores — High honors: Keya Amundsen, Madison Brown, Noah Burrill, Emily Campbell, Colette Carrillo, Hazel Dow, Trista Fagan, Sydney Field, Olivia Gervais, Piper Hallen, Joseph Hamelin, William Jackson, Lily Ker, Casey Kill, Eleanor King, Noah Koch, Alexis Leeman, Sarah Levesque and AnnMarie Limberger.
Also, Gabriella Maines, Noelle McIntyre, Elias Nawfel, Grace Petley, Sierra Pierlioni, Danica Serdjenian, Andrea Spellman, Grace Thibeau, Kelsey Veilleux, Gianna Workman.
Honors: E’anna Anderson, Christopher Berls, Blair Blaisdell, Ashton Burgess, Lydia Bussell, Kianna Dionne, Aedina Ethier, Phoenix Gatlin, Keira Gilman, Jaden Grazulis, Hannah Hall, Angel Jordaan, Rylee Lint, Alexandra Lopez, Steven Lopez, Elizabeth Madore, Isaiah Mathieu, Haleigh McLain, Amaya McNeill, Coltrane McRae, Gabriela Pacheco Jimenez, Yuliya Paquette, William Place, Deven Roy, Adam Sirois, Aiden Tavares, Liam Von Oesen, Breanna Winchester, Sadie Works.
Freshmen — High honors: Allison Anich, Brianna Bates, Cole Bazakas, Tucker Begin, Tristan Belton, Addison Bernier, Robyn Brochu, Alexa DeWitt, Delaney Doe, Taylor Dunn, Bryce Dyer, Angela Errigo, Krista Evans, Alejandra Garcia-Pollis, Acadia Gauthier, YaJia Girardin, Dominick Goodrich, Kassidy Gordon, Asher Grazulis and Hannah Hafenecker.
Also, Finnian Kelly, Carolyn Kinney, Amanda Kitchin, Spencer Minihan, Ava Moody, John Nawfel, Hannah Nelson, Kyleigh Painchaud, Cassidy Pelletier, Kyra Pham, Nicholas Poulin, Cameron Pratt, Ailie Rancour-Smith, Suliana Rosado, Rylee Roy, Theo Ruehsen, August Shorey, Alexander Snipe, Logan Tardif, Andrew Turlo, Leila Turner, Nolan Veilleux, Abigail Williams, Karin Zimba.
Honors: Carter Arsenault, Parker Champe, SavAnna Cormier, Sophia Cutter, Chase Daigle, Fanou Derhem, Haley Dunn, Danich Goodrich, Katherine Gorman, April Harvey, Ethan Hobart, Amelie Lauzon, Cobe LeClair, Dylan Mitchell, Cameron Murphy, Dawson Pelotte, Isabella Romero, Darrean Thompson and James Trenholm.
