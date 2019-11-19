Rob Gronkowski’s big announcement Tuesday morning didn’t have anything to do with retirement or coming back to the New England Patriots.

Instead, the former tight end will be hosting a Super Bowl party in Miami, site of Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Hours after news of his big “Gronk Beach” event got leaked, the retired tight end posted an announcement video to his Instagram account featuring himself with “Party Gronk” and “Football Gronk” bickering like a shoulder angel and devil.

In the end, “Party Gronk” won over his football counterpart. However, in a playful nod to the camera, “Football Gronk” says that he’ll be partying at the Super Bowl “just for this year.” Gronk Beach will take place the day before the Super Bowl.

This was Gronkowski’s second major announcement of the year since retiring from the NFL during the offseason. His first announcement was a reveal that his “next step” was partnering with CBD Medic to help promote the benefits of CBD products for pain relief.

While speculation has been rampant over Gronkowski’s post-retirement future, the former Patriots tight end has maintained that he is not returning to the NFL this season. However, he has stated that he could return in the future if his mindset changes.

The hard deadline for Gronkowski to return to the NFL this season is Nov. 30, though Tuesday’s announcement seemingly buries any remaining chances of him coming back to the Patriots this season.

