A Portland man who allegedly broke into an apartment and was found by residents is being held at Cumberland County Jail.

Police were called to 236 Park Ave. just after 3 a.m. Wednesday by residents who awoke to find an unknown man in their living room.

The suspect had left the apartment by the time police arrived, but he had left his wallet at the scene, said Lt. Robert Martin. Inside the wallet, police found an ID card for Troy Day.

Day, 32, was found a short distance away and taken into custody, Martin said.

Day was charged with burglary, theft and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

