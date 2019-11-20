Tremont Waters had 24 points and nine assists and Bryce Brown added 21 points as the Maine Red Claws improved to 4-0 with a 113-102 win over Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario, on Wednesday.
With the win the Red Claws matched their best start ever, tying the 4-0 start by the 2014-15 team.
Tacko Fall had 14 points – 12 in the first half – along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Yante Maten added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Maine. Tyler Ennis led Raptors 905 (0-4) with 23 points.
The Red Claws return to the Portland Expo for a game against the Westchester Knicks at 7 p.m. Saturday.
