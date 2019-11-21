An advocacy group for Central Maine Power Co. ratepayers says more than 50 CMP customers engaged in billing disputes with the utility have received power shutoff notices with effective dates of Nov. 15 or later.

The Nov. 15 date is significant, according to CMP Ratepayers Unite, because it means the Maine Public Utilities Commission has given CMP permission to issue cold-weather shutoff notices to customers caught up in an ongoing dispute over whether the power utility repeatedly overcharged thousands of Mainers and then misled the public about it following CMP’s mismanaged rollout of a new billing system in 2017.

By law, CMP cannot shut off any customer’s power between Nov. 15 and April 15 without permission from the PUC due to health and safety concerns in cold-weather months.

Customers who received shutoff notices either had not received CMP bills in months, or they disputed the amount of their past-due balances or the terms of the repayment plans presented to them by CMP, according to the ratepayers group. It believes the PUC should not have sanctioned the potentially dangerous cold-weather shutoffs in light of the widespread billing controversy.

“Some people, the PUC or CMP told them not to pay until all this was over. It’s been two years, so then they have a high (past-due) bill, and they can’t afford that, especially in the winter,” said CMP Ratepayers Unite administrator Judith Hyde. “They’re going to freeze to death. It’s going to be below freezing – it’s winter.”

PUC Executive Director Harry Lanphear did not immediately respond to a request for an interview about the shutoff notices. CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett acknowledged that the notices were issued with PUC approval but indicated that the affected customers were given ample opportunity beforehand to work out payment plans.

“It is ultimately an MPUC decision after Nov. 15,” Hartnett said. “Customers are making claims about their interactions with us … and we can’t tell you what we said to them. It is an important point. We’re not able to release customers’ details about transactions, conversations and accounts, so you’re getting what they said. We can’t tell you our side.”

