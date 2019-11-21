MERCER — More than 30 citizens filed into the town office Thursday night to air their grievances with the select board about the town’s contracting process.

Most of the complaints were aimed at the first selectman, Vernon Worthen, who until recently held a plowing contract with town.

According to Yolanda Violette, Mercer’s town clerk, Worthen notified the town’s select board that he would be backing out of his plowing contract due to health reasons on Nov. 11, just a day before an expected snow storm.

As a result, the board signed a new contract with Mercer Sand and Gravel for $150,000 during a special meeting on Nov. 13 — a $15,000 hike from Worthen’s $135,000 contract.

Citizens began the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting by expressing that they want Worthen to be liable to pay back the difference the town had to spend on a new plowing contract.

“Why hasn’t the town pursued the liability of Vernon backing out of the contract?” Robert Gardner said. “You defaulted on the contract plain and simple. Anyone who defaults on the contract, (is) liable. That money shouldn’t come out of us as taxpayers.”

Gardner went on to explain why he believes Worthen shouldn’t hold contracts with the town in the first place.

“It’s a major conflict of interest entering town contracts with selectmen,” Gardner said. “If you’re getting a paycheck from the town’s people, you should not get a contract from this town.”

The town doesn’t have an official charter that could outline the rules regarding the ethics of having a selectman hold contracts with the town.

Vernon responded to Gardner by explaining that the small population of Mercer contributes to how the town conducts its contracting process.

“In a perfect world I would agree that select people shouldn’t have contracts, but this is a town of 600 people,” Worthen said.

The attention of the crowd then shifted to discussing two other bids Worthen presented to the town for a pellet boiler system and an oil boiler system at the town office building.

According to Violette, the town put out a bid request for a pellet boiler system in 2012 and received two bids, each for more than $120,000. Worthen presented a bid for less than $100,000 and procured the labor for the project.

In 2017, the oil boiler at the building failed and a bid was put out for a replacement. The town received an estimate from Bob’s Cash Fuel out of Madison, but Worthen presented a lower bid and again, procured the labor for the project.

According to Violette and attendees at Thursday’s meeting, both boilers have experienced complications.

“I have concerns that the oil burner that was installed was designed to be a back up system and the boilers out there are not functional,” citizen Dari Hurley said.

Hurley, who took it upon herself to research the boiler systems, alleged that the contractors Worthen hired to install the boiler in 2017 are no longer licensed.

“When I hired both installers I was under the impression that they were licensed, and they were at the time, and that they would do it up to code,” Worthen said.

And though multiple attendees called for Worthen to resign at the meeting, he defended his position.

“I love the town of Mercer,” Worthen said.

The town’s lack of charter also means that select board members can’t be removed from their positions unless they commit a crime against the town.

The next town meeting is scheduled for Dec. 5.

