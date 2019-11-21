SKOWHEGAN — Regional School Unit 54 has established the protocol for the new mascot selection process at Thursday night’s meeting.

The board voted on March 7 to “respectfully retire” the Indian mascot after years of debating between community members, school board representatives, students and members of Penobscot nation.

On Thursday night, the board confirmed that the protocol would allow anyone in the community to suggest ideas for the new mascot. This includes students, parents, businesses, faculty and alumni.

No timeline was presented at Thursday’s meeting as Superintendent Brent Colbry wanted the protocol to be a separate decision. Instead, the timeline of the mascot selection process will be on the Dec. 5 meeting agenda.

“We separated the two items to avoid any additional hangup,” Colbry said. “Once we get the protocol approved we can discuss the timeline.”

Colbry says that the selection process will begin with a brainstorming session, where administration will accept suggestions. From there, administration will filter out names that violate school policies and laws and create a list of what remains.

Related Tensions still high as Skowhegan school board moves beyond mascot

Once the list of mascot suggestions is complete, the administration will hand it over to the two subcommittees, comprised of board members, where each subcomittee will be expected to narrow the list to three to five. Both committees must agree on this to move forward.

Once the narrowed list has been generated, the each subcommittee’s list will be presented to students in grades 6-12.

“The youngsters will give us feedback in a ranked order to give us a sense of what they want,” Colbry said.

After students give their feedback on the list of potential mascot names, it will go back to the subcommittees, who will narrow the list to three names and then present it to the board for a final vote.

The next board meeting will be held Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Skowhegan Area Middle School cafeteria.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: