Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley will perform at 8p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, in Brownfield.

The duo’s new album, “World Full of Blues,” out now through Compass Records. Dubbed “two musical phenoms” for their recent NPR/World Cafe/WMOT session.

Ickes, a Bay Area native, is a 15-time International Bluegrass Music Association Dobro Player of the Year; Jonesborough, Tennesee, native Hensley is a guitar prodigy who made his Grand Old Opry debut at the age of 11. Together, their dual leads, incredible picking and Trey’s pure country vocals have landed them a Grammy nomination and gigs with Hot Tuna, the Gibson Brothers, Taj Mahal and a slot on Cayamo 2020.

Tickets cost $38.

For tickets, or more information, call 935-7292 or visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: