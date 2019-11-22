WATERVILLE — Joy to the Ville will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Waterville Creates!, 10 Water St., Suite 106.

The following free events are scheduled:

• Cotton candy will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Railroad Square Cinema, Common Street Arts, and the Colby College Alfond Commons Chace Forum on Main Street (while supplies last).

• Princess Story Time will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St.

• “A Christmas Story” will begin at 10 a.m. at Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square.

• Make holiday cards for nursing home residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waterville Public Library.

• Tinker and explore with the Children’s Discovery Museum’s pop-up exhibits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alfond Commons Chace Forum, Main Street.

• Make a holiday ornament using 3-D printed parts, ribbon, colored paper, and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Common Street Arts, 10 Water St.

• Visit Santa at Kringleville between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. in Castonguay Square.

• Satur-Play: Families in Theater Workshop led by members of the Recycled Shakespeare Company at 1 p.m. at the Waterville Public Library. Caregivers and children can learn fun theater games to get them used to stage life.

• Join Snow Pond Community Music School for a Melody Makers class using your physicality and instruments to make music at 1 p.m. at Alfond Commons Chace Community Forum.

• Holiday Green Screen Winter Fun Photos is set from 1 to 3 p.m. at Alfond Commons Chace Community Forum.

• Make a cool creative holiday frame for your festive photos with the Colby College Museum of Art from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alfond Commons Chace Community Forum.

• Holiday Mind Jars with KVCAP Family Enrichment Council from 1 to 4 p.m.at Alfond Commons Chace Community Forum. Similar to a snow globe, mind jars can be used for fun, but can also be used to help children focus, destress, or count down a timeout.

• Instrument Petting Zoo will be open from 2 to 3 p.m. at Alfond Commons Chace Community Forum with Snow Pond Center for the Arts. Try your hand at xylophone, violin, African drum, and more.

The event is hosted by Waterville Creates!, the Maine Film Center, and friends the Waterville Public Library, the Colby College Museum of Art, Snow Pond Center for the Arts, KVCAP Family Enrichment Council, and the Children’s Discovery Museum, and sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.

For more information, call 616-0292, or visit watervillecreates.org.

