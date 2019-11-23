Seven students successfully completed a collaborative program of 180 hours of a Certified Nurse’s Assistant training provided by workforce training partnerships with Western Maine Community Action at the CareerCenter in Lewiston and Mid-Maine Regional Adult Community Education in Waterville, according to a news release from WMCA.

Northern Light Continuing Care Lakewood in Waterville hosted a graduation ceremony Nov. 15 at its facility where graduates were recognized as Certified Nurses Assistants. Patricia Shuck, director of nursing, welcomed administrators, staff, residents, family, friends, teachers and community partners to the pinning ceremony and presentation of certificates. Commencement remarks were shared by Class/Clinical Instructor, Chris Miller, R.N. Class/Clinical Instructor; Ryan Francis, assistant administrator; Monica Millhime, WMCA Regional Employer Assistant Point; Vicki Dyer, LPN; and Desiree Knowles, R.N. Assistant Director of Nursing.

The classroom/clinical curriculum, in addition to an On-the-Job program following graduation, empowers students with the skills and knowledge essential to the specific job field.

“Working in healthcare requires not only technical skills but patience and compassion as well. Working with partners who understand the needs and can guide students through all aspects of the job makes the training meaningful. We are so grateful to our partners at NLCCL for the fine job they do,” said Patti Saarinen, WMCA/WIOA site coordinator serving Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec and Somerset counties, according to the release.

“The grant funding was very well spent. Our new team members are vibrant and so well prepared,” shares Shannon Lockwood, NLCCL administrator, according to the release. “There are many ways this program ensures that we find the right people with the right skills and the right personality for this profession. We are grateful for the opportunity to benefit from this grant and the students are enthusiastic and excited about this rare and free opportunity to be paid to learn.”

“It’s exciting to open doors for individuals looking for a new career opportunity. NLH Continuing Care Lakewood has done just that by partnering with Adult education and WMCA to train and certify new Certified Nursing Assistants. This is a win-win for all,” said Talent Acquisitions Specialist Robin Doody.

The next class begins Jan. 27. For more information, email Doody at [email protected] by Jan. 3.

For more information, call 753-9005 or visit or wmca.org.

