Motorists may want to avoid Front Street in Waterville on Monday morning because construction and a dedication ceremony at the Lockwood Hotel building site are likely to cause traffic congestion.

Summit Natural Gas is scheduled to be working at the site, according to Paul Ureneck, director of commercial real estate for Elm City LLC, an affiliate of Colby College.

In addition, a ceremony marking the topping off of the hotel’s steel skeleton is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on the Front Street side of the building site, with a reception to follow at a restaurant on Common Street. A crane will hoist the last I-beam into place at that time.

Summit also worked at the site last Friday, causing vehicles from Winslow and Waterville to converge by way of Bridge Street, Spring Street and Main Street. Traffic was squeezed into a single lane on Front Street, near one of the entrances to the hotel site.

Last week’s work included paving areas that had been excavated to accommodate utilities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: