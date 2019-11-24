Sign in or Subscribe See Offers


Maine Crime
Posted
Updated at 2:09 PM
Augusta police officer on leave after shooting

Officer Sabastian Guptill is on leave after an armed altercation Sunday morning during which he shot an Augusta man wanted by police in Fairfield.

By Jessica LowellKennebec Journal

An Augusta police officer shot and injured a man police say was wanted on charges from the Fairfield Police Department.

Sabastian Guptill and other officers visited a house on South Belfast Avenue in Augusta around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, where they found 27-year-old Robert Farrington, of Augusta.

An armed altercation followed, in which Guptill shot Farrington, who police say was wanted on charges of domestic violence and cruelty to animals.

In a news release from the Augusta Police Department, the altercation was described as an incident involving deadly force.

Guptill was not injured, and Farrington was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this heartbreaking incident,” the Augusta Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

As is standard practice, the press release stated, the incident is being investigated by the Office of the Attorney General, who will focus upon a determination of whether deadly force was in fact used and whether self-defense or defense of others is reasonably generated on the facts.

Guptill has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard operating procedure of the Augusta Police Department.

This story will be updated.

