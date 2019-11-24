After an active weather weekend, the break is welcomed on Monday. Sunshine filters back into Maine gradually through the day. Temperatures are going to be close to normal, too, with highs forecast to be in the mid- to upper 40s. There could be a handful of lingering showers in the mountains, but they will be isolated.

Tuesday looks even nicer than Monday. Ample sunshine is in the forecast. High temperatures through southern Maine get into the low 50s. Inland areas will be just a little bit cooler, but still comfortable compared to the cold November we have seen so far. The only chance for showers is in far northern Maine, and even then the chance is low.

If you’re getting a head start on Turkey Day travel, Monday and Tuesday look pretty great.

Clouds build through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a little bit lower than Tuesday, thanks to the increased cloud cover and lack of sunshine. Rain showers start up late Wednesday along the coastline as yet another storm gets ready to roll in.

There is some cold air through northern parts of Maine, meaning a bit of snow is possible. This is going to be confined to the central Highlands and Aroostook County. Most spots will see rain or a mix.

Thanksgiving Day looks breezy and unsettled, with some showers in the morning. Again, these look like rain through southern Maine, but northern Maine could squeeze out some minor accumulations by the time the turkey comes out of the oven for the holiday meal. It’s a bit too far to talk specifics on the storm just yet. Still, some minor travel impacts are possible.

