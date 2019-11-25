FARMINGTON — Maine’s game warden mysteries author Paul Doiron will be the guest bookseller during Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, at Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers, 193 Broadway, according to a news release from the store.

Doiron will be in the store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to chat with customers, recommend his favorite books, and sign his own titles such “As Poacher’s Son” and “Almost Midnight.”

Indies First, a collaboration among publishers, retailers and authors, is an annual campaign to celebrate independent bookstores. Hundreds of indies across the country will host local authors and hold events on Nov. 30.

Other participating Indies First stores and authors may be found at IndieBound.org.

According to the release, Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010, is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is a day dedicated to helping support the local businesses that help to create jobs, boost the economy, and preserve neighborhoods.

For more information, call 778-3454.

