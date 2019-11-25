ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An intruder didn’t count on an 82-year-old woman living alone being an award-winning bodybuilder with nerves of steel.
Willie Murphy tells WHAM she was getting ready for bed Thursday at her home in Rochester, New York, when a man pounded on the door and said he needed an ambulance.
Murphy called police but wouldn’t open the door. Then the man broke in.
Ms. Murphy standing shoulder to shoulder with Genesee Section Officers after an intruder attempted to break into her home. Ms. Murphy is tough as nails & fended off the intruder. Ms. Murphy standing with some of the officers that responded to her home. pic.twitter.com/1gr8KfWZ4d
— Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) November 25, 2019
She says she clobbered him with a table, poured shampoo in his face and was beating him with a broom when police arrived.
The man was sent to a hospital. Police tweeted a selfie with Murphy, calling her “tough as nails.”
Murphy works out almost daily at a Rochester gym and says she can deadlift 225 pounds.
