BUCKSPORT — A company planning New England’s first indoor salmon farm in Maine has received the final permit required before construction.
Whole Oceans plans to build the facility in Bucksport along the Penobscot River on the site of a former paper mill.
Town Manager Susan Lessard says the local government will meet with company engineers to review construction plans.
The Bangor Daily News reports the company purchased over 100 acres from American Iron and Metal and plans to begin construction in April 2020.
The company plans to have the facility online in 2022 and will hire up to 75 people in the first phase.
