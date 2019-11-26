Traffic on Interstate 295 was flowing again by 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after two crashes.
Traffic alerts, which were issued by the Maine Turnpike Authority, reported crashes around 4:37 p.m. near mile 6 and less than two hours later near mile 4.
