Traffic on Interstate 295 was flowing again by 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after two crashes.

Traffic alerts, which were issued by the Maine Turnpike Authority, reported crashes around 4:37 p.m. near mile 6 and less than two hours later near mile 4.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
portland maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles