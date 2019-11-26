NEW YORK — Showtime will be putting the spotlight on Cindy Adams, the New York Post columnist and elder stateswoman of Manhattan gossip.

This April 9, 2006 file photo shows New York Post columnist Cindy Adams at the opening night of the Broadway play “Festen,” in New York. AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh, File

The 89-year-old Adams will be the subject of a documentary series in 2021 with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard executive producing.

At her height, Adams wrote six columns a week for the Post, appeared four times a week on New York’s WNBC-TV, as well as stops on “Geraldo” and E! She’s known for the phrase: “Only in New York, kids, only in New York.”

Adams was a founding member of the TV hit “A Current Affair” and her books include “The Gift of Jazzy.” And she has released her own fragrance, called “Gossip.” She made her Broadway debut in 2001 as the narrator of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

