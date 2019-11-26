SKOWHEGAN — Small Business Saturday Passport to Savings will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at multiple Skowhegan area locations.
More than 30 locally owned businesses will offer shoppers discounts and incentives. Grab a passport to savings, make a purchase, and get your name included in a drawing for one of two grand prizes.
The Passport to Savings Program is supported by Russakoff Jewelers, The Bankery and Skowhegan Fleuriste, and Northern Mattress & Furniture.
For more information, visit mainstreetskowhegan.org, call 612-2571 or email [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
China officials agree to distribute stipend to fire departments, despite disagreement over terms
-
College
UMaine QB Chris Ferguson decides to transfer
-
Maine Crime
Police: Lisbon woman charged with OUI after crashing, fleeing
-
Local & State
Maine Medicaid clients air complaints about ‘broken’ transportation system
-
Local & State
Fire guts Dresden home