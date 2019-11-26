SKOWHEGAN — Small Business Saturday Passport to Savings will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at multiple Skowhegan area locations.

More than 30 locally owned businesses will offer shoppers discounts and incentives. Grab a passport to savings, make a purchase, and get your name included in a drawing for one of two grand prizes.

The Passport to Savings Program is supported by Russakoff Jewelers, The Bankery and Skowhegan Fleuriste, and Northern Mattress & Furniture.

For more information, visit mainstreetskowhegan.org, call 612-2571 or email [email protected].

