MADISON — A Chowder Cook Off is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the American Legion Tardiff-Belanger Post 39, 20 S. Maple St.

Event organizers need teams to put together their best chowder recipe and enter the contest. Anyone can enter — families, friends, co-workers, nonprofit entities, church groups and businesses. The net proceeds from this event will be donated to MAC Residential Services Inc.’s MAC Rockets Special Olympics Athletes athletic training, competition, and fun for Special Olympics athletes.

Community members can pay $3 each to taste all of the chowders and cast a vote for their favorite. Winners of the People’s Choice Awards will be given to the winners at 5:30 p.m. (after the fireworks and before the parade). Trophies will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners in two categories, best fish/seafood chowder and best vegetable chowder.

Each team is asked to make a minimum donation of $10 to enter (all members of the team will be able to participate in tasting for free). The deadline to enter is Dec. 1.

The host and sponsors will provide the tasting cups, trays, spoons and napkins. Each team will be assigned a table, electricity will be provided. Please bring an all-weather heavy-duty extension cord. Participants don’t have to cook on site, just make it at home and bring a minimum of two gallons for the tasting.

Please bring a slow cooker crock pot to keep the chowder hot. Teams should be set up and ready to serve by 3:45 p.m. Judging and voting will close at 5:15 p.m. There will be a break for the fireworks and winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. The parade will follow.

For more information, call 566-5766, or email [email protected].

