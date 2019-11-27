CHELSEA – Dennis E. Gay, 83, of Chelsea, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019 at home after a short illness. He was born on Sept. 11, 1936 in Brooks, to parents, Guy R. and Ellen M. (Maddocks) Gay. He was educated in China schools.

Dennis enjoyed camping and loved animals. He carried dog bones around with him to share with his friends’ dogs. He also enjoyed mowing the lawn and shoveling his driveway, saying that they’re “two things you can do and look back to see where you’ve been”.

Dennis also enjoyed operating heavy machinery for the State of Maine DOT, retiring after 37 years. After his retirement from the state, he went on to work for Couts Brothers for 24 years, and Harold James for several more.

He was predeceased by both parents; and three brothers, Gerald, Darrel and Neil.

Surviving him are his wife of 59 years, Kathryn A. (Branch) Gay; two brothers, Harvard and Roland, one sister, Guylene Freeman; three “unofficial” daughters, Marlene, Brenda, and Wanda; two very special friends, Marie Wilson, and Leo Begin; and several nieces and nephews.

At his request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory, and in his brother’s honor, to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.cff.org/give-today/

