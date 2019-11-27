Sanford identified the city worker killed Monday as he helped hang seasonal decorations on Main Street.

William L. Thyng, 71, was part of a two-person crew using a city-owned bucket truck hanging the decorations when he was killed, said Sanford city manager Steve Buck.

Thyng has worked for the city as a seasonal employee for the last seven years, Buck said. No further details were released about Thyng’s death, which remains under investigation by multiple state agencies.

“It was apparent how much everyone thought of Bill as we grieved his loss while remembering him for the person he was,” Buck said in a statement. “We all have Bill’s wife and family in our prayers.”

Investigators with local and state police, as well as investigators from the Maine Department of Labor, are examining the circumstances that led to Thyng’s death.

Police and first responders were called to the area of 447 Main St., in front of Springvale District Court, about 1:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a man hit by a truck. Thyng was found lying in the street with very serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by Fire Department personnel.

The city said previously that Thyng has been operating the bucket truck immediately before his death. It was unclear how he came to be struck by the vehicle he had been operating, or what caused him to be in the path of the truck.

Buck said Thyng was first employed by Sanford in 2012 at the Oakdale Cemetery. Since then, Thyng has worked at the Parks and Recreation Department as a seasonal employee.

The bucket truck has been impounded by investigators with the state Police commercial vehicles unit. The state Department of Labor, which has oversight of municipal workplace injuries and deaths, responded to the scene to inspect the worksite and will conduct a full investigation.

While the circumstances of the fatal incident are not yet clear, it comes three months after a municipal worker in Portland also was struck and killed by his own truck.

Martin Dinh, 46, of South Portland was finishing his shift emptying municipal trash barrels in downtown Portland on Aug. 20 and had driven his trash truck back to the city’s parking area at about 10 a.m. Dinh got out of the city-owned truck and was then somehow killed by it. His body was discovered hours later.

Two months before that, a foreman was killed in Yarmouth when a co-worker backed over him with a street sweeper at a road construction site. Paul D. Haley, 57, of Farmington, was a veteran employee of Reed & Reed, a Woolwich-based construction firm.

