CANAAN – Scott A. Miller, 55, lost his life, as a passenger, in a tragic car accident on Nov. 23, 2019. He will be so sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was born in Waterville July 12, 1964. He attended schools in Clinton and Fairfield and graduated from Lawrence High School and Mid Maine Technical Center in 1982.

Scott enjoyed watching sports and listening to music. He was especially fond of the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and the Lawrence Bulldogs. He was great at saying “How ‘bout them Red Sox!” at the most appropriate times. George Thorogood was a big favorite and he often spoke about seeing him in concert. Sista Kel remembers many times, when listening to music with him, that he would get up and do a little dance and say “Wow, good tune.”

Scott was a laid-back guy, with a kind heart and polite beyond words. He was very proud of his daughter. He enjoyed relaxing with friends and telling stories of his younger days. You could always count on a big smile, a big wave, and a “how the hell are ya?” when you saw him.

He was in the electrical field by trade, working in Texas & Massachusetts as well as with many local area electricians. He also worked at Cascade Woolen Mill, Pride Manufacturing and Old Town Canoe.

He is survived by his Mom, Patricia Bouchard of Benton (he would often say “Mom, everything is going to be alright”); daughter, Ciara Miller of Belgrade, who he referred to as his “Princess”; sister, Kelly Dangler “Sista Kel” and husband Brad, their sons and families, Dustin Dangler, Chelsey Johnson, Alexys, Emma and Dylan. Jake and Amber Dangler, Colton and Mia; all of Clinton; brother, Kevin Miller “Brother Kev” and his son Kevin; Uncle Jimmy Miller and wife Susan; and many other members of the family and the great friends he made along the way.

He was predeceased by his father, Ronald Miller; stepfather Alton Bouchard; grandparents, Joe and Francis Miller, and Floyd and Eva Bartley.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Town & Country Trail Riders Club in Clinton. A spring burial will be planned at a later date.

Favorite quotes that he kept with him:

“The closest distance between two people is a good laugh.”

“The only way to have a friend is to be one.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of his daughter sent to

c/o Kelly Dangler

687 Bellsqueeze Rd.

Clinton, ME 04927.

