The city of Waterville will host the Third annual Joy to the Ville on Saturday, Dec. 7, an all-day community celebration meant to highlight the magic of the holiday season on the Kennebec River.

The following free events are scheduled:

• Princess Storytime will begin at 10 a.m. at Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St.

• The holiday movie “A Christmas Story” is set for 10 a.m. at Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square.

• Make holiday cards for nursing home residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St.

• Tinker and explore with the Children’s Discovery Museum’s pop-up exhibitions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chace Community Forum, first floor of the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons

• Make a holiday ornament using 3-D printed parts, ribbon, colored paper and more. Get creative and see how a 3-D printer works from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Common Street Arts, 10 Water St., Suite 106.

• Visit Santa between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Kringleville in Castonguay Square, 93 Main St.

• Satur-Play: Families in Theater Workshop led by members of the Recycled Shakespeare Company at 1 p.m. at the Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St. Caregivers and children can learn fun theater games to get them used to stage life.

• Join Snow Pond Community Music School for a Melody Makers class where bodies and instruments are used to make music at 1 p.m. at the Chace Community Forum, first floor of the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons.

• Holiday Green Screen Winter Fun Photos will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Chace Community Forum, first floor of the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons.

• Make a cool creative holiday frame for festive photos with Colby Museum of Art from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Chace Community Forum, first floor of the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons.

• Holiday Mind Jars with KVCAP Family Enrichment Council will be the featured craft from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chace Community Forum, first floor of the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons. Similar to a snow globe, mind jars can be used for fun and can also be used to relax

• Instrument Petting Zoo will be open from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Chace Community Forum, first floor of the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons, sponsored by the Snow Pond Community Music School. Try xylophone, violin, African drum and more.

Waterville Creates! and its friends at the Waterville Public Library, the Colby College Museum of Art, Snow Pond Center for the Arts, the KVCAP Family Enrichment Council and the Children’s Discovery Museum, will join forces with local business sponsor Bangor Savings Bank and media sponsor News Center Maine to organize this day of free, family-friendly holiday programming throughout Waterville.

For more information, call Waterville Creates! at 509-3365 or visit watervillecreates.org.

