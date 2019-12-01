Window Dressers, a nonprofit partner out of Rockland, will once again support a community-led build to provide insulating window inserts to help seal drafty windows for those who live in Jackman and Moose River communities. The Moose River Valley Center will host this window workshop at 748 Main St., Moose River.

Organizers seek community support at the following gatherings to provide helping hands with this project:

• Setup (unload trailer, set up tables and jigs), 3-6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11;

• window building, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.,Thursday, Dec. 12;

• window building, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13;

• window building, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec.14;

• window building, noon-6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15; and

• take down (move tables, jigs etc.), 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16.

The estimated time for one person to build one insert is approximately one hour, so a lot of community involvement is needed. A four-hour shift is ideal and a way to learn the process and develop a rhythm of things. All time donated is appreciated.

The workshop is a chance to meet with other people, to help yourself and others save money and stay warm, all while helping the environment.

This is the second year that Jackman has held a workshop as part of a community service project in conjunction with Americorps and Maine Campus Compact’s Maine Partnership for Environmental Stewardship. Last year more than 150 windows were assembled and hope to match that accomplishment again this year.

For more information, call or text Bill Trahan at 538-6670, 668-9027, or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: