Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and KV Connect will co-host a leadership luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 10, at Amici’s Cucina, 137 Main St., in Waterville.

Enjoy a lunch and meet Cmdr. (Ret.) Michael D. Wisecup, former U.S. Navy SEAL commander and current Colby vice president and Harold Alfond Director of Athletics. He will share his vision for the future of athletics at Colby, his notable leadership path and lifelong experiences that prepared him for his current position, according to a news release from the chamber.

In October, Wisecup was named Vice President and Harold Alfond Director of Athletics. In his new role, he will oversee the transition into the new facility, slated for 2020, and the continued transformation of Colby athletics into one of the nation’s leading athletic programs.

As a combat veteran and a leader of multi-agency task forces, focused on a wide range of important national security issues, Wisecup brings extensive experience in leading high-performing teams, operational management and developing organization cultures that foster excellence.

Born in Buffalo, New York, Wisecup grew up in various locations throughout the country, completed high school in Noblesville, Indiana, earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Oceanography from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1998, and completed postgraduate studies in Mumbai, India, at the Indian Institute for Technology and Management where he received a Master in Business Administration.

His military operational assignments include SEAL Teams ONE, FIVE, EIGHT, and Special Boat Team TWELVE. He has deployed multiple times to Iraq, Afghanistan, Africa, and throughout Asia. In 2011 he was selected as the Aide-de-Camp to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Martin Dempsey. From 2015 to 2017 he served as the Commanding Officer of Special Reconnaissance Team ONE and concluded his military career as the Deputy Commander of Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force in Iraq from 2017 to 2018, according to the release.

Among his many decorations are the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal with Valor, the Purple Heart, and various unit, campaign and personal citations.

Wisecup retired from the Navy in November 2018 and joined Colby College as the inaugural Presidential Leadership Fellow. In June 2019, he transitioned into a new role at Colby College as the Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Colby College.

Last month, he was honored as the Maine Volunteer of the Year by the Maine Commission for Community Service for his work with Camp Sunshine in Casco, where he organizes the annual SEALs for Sunshine fundraiser to support military family attendance at camp. He is married to the former Emily Bell of Henley-on-Thames, England, according to the release.

Leadership luncheon sponsors are Kennebec Savings Bank and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield.

The cost for the leadership luncheon is $25 at the door, or $20 for members. Lunch is included with the reservation.

To register for this event, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

