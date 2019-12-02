A shooting rampage that sent crowds of people fleeing in panic Sunday on the edge of New Orleans’ French Quarter was likely the result of some type of personal feud, the city’s police chief said at a news conference Monday.

Authorities have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting, but Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said investigators have discarded terrorism as a possible motive and believe, instead, that it was a “personal beef” involving people from outside the New Orleans metropolitan area.

“We will be holding these individuals accountable, and they will not be free to walk these streets,” he told reporters.

The shooting early Sunday morning left five men and five women wounded, including a 16-year-old, all of whom are in stable or near stable condition, authorities said. The nine adult victims were between 21 and 36 years old, according to police.

Ferguson said the person or people behind the shooting “boldly, brazenly and cowardly decided to fire their weapons” despite a massive police presence in the area, where 300 local police officers and 50 state troopers were deployed at the time.

The number of police officers working was higher than usual because of the annual Thanksgiving weekend Bayou Classic football game between the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern Jaguars.

The shooting took place shortly after 3 a.m. on a busy block of Canal Street, where at least seven officers were stationed. Ferguson said cops were not able to determine where the shots were coming from because the scene was chaotic since dozens of people began running for their lives as soon as the first shots were fired.

Police are looking into everyone’s possible involvement, including the gunshot victims.

A weapon was recovered at the scene and one person was briefly detained after the incident, but police later learned the individual was not involved with the shooting, Ferguson said.

