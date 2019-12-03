Central Maine residents woke up to a slew of closings and delays, while plow crews worked to clean up after an overnight storm that dumped a few inches of snow over the region.

Many areas of central Maine are under a winter storm warning until the storm was expected to break around 5 p.m. after dropping 4 to 8 inches of snow in Augusta and Waterville. Snowfall came with gusts of wind up to 25 mph and temperatures hovering around 25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Gray.

Conditions will improve immediately on Wednesday when it will be partly sunny and high temperatures will be around 36 degrees.

Gov. Janet Mills ordered all state offices closed for the day in a release sent Tuesday morning.

“With the snowfall intensifying and winds growing stronger in the coming hours, driving conditions will only become more difficult and dangerous,” Mills said in a release. “I urge all Maine people to avoid driving if possible and, for those who must, I urge you to do so with caution and to provide ample space to our road maintenance crews and first responders as they work to clear and keep our roads safe.”

Schools in Augusta, Gardiner, Hallowell and Winthrop, as well as the University of Maine at Augusta, were also closed.

A few town halls got a late start this morning, with both Farmingdale and Gardiner planning to open at 11 a.m.

The Capitol Judicial Center was also closed.

Augusta Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully said the department has been “very fortunate” to not deal with an increased number of calls during the storm.

“The Public Works crews are doing an amazing job to try and keep up with the heavy snow,” he said. “Due to the large number of cancellations, the traffic flow in the city is minimal compared to a regular Tuesday, so we are thankful.”

This story will be updated.

