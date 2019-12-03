HALLOWELL — A Whitefield man was not injured after his vehicle rolled over and came to rest just feet away from a home on Winthrop Street.

Emergency responders from Hallowell and Augusta responded to a vehicle rollover at 5:13 a.m. near a home at 41 Winthrop St., just east of the intersection with Pleasant Street. The man driving the car, Alexander Crawford, 25, of Whitefield, was not injured.

Hallowell Fire Chief Jim Owens said speed and poor road conditions could have been factors in the rollover.

Owens said crews used a jack to stabilize the vehicle before getting Crawford out. He said the car was its side and could have rolled over further if the jack was not used.

“The car was on its side and it was unstable,” Owens said. “They didn’t want it to roll over when they were trying to get him out.”

Hallowell Police Patrol Sgt. Jordan Gaudet said Crawford would not face any charges.

Owens said the department also assisted Central Maine Power crews this morning after a tree came down on wires near Academy Street and Middle Street.

