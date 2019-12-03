The second storm of the week is bringing heavy snow and strong winds to Maine on Tuesday morning.

Forecasters warned that the morning commute, with heavy snow and blowing winds, could be treacherous. Roads in southern Maine are packed with snow and ice, and conditions are expected to worsen as heavier bands of snow arrive within hours.

“This is just getting started for most of Maine,” said Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

The storm is expected to linger over Maine through the afternoon, with the heaviest bands of snow expected to move into the area by mid-morning. Snow could fall at a rate of more than an inch an hour.

Tuesday’s snowfall will be more significant than the snow that fell in southern Maine on Monday. While Portland recorded less than an inch, up to 9 inches of snow fell Monday in southern York County.

The National Weather Service reported heavy bands of snow dropped up to an inch of snow an hour overnight moved into coastal Maine before 5 a.m.

Clair said heavy snow will fall in Portland during the morning commute and into the afternoon, but the mid-coast will bear the brunt of the storm.

Winds gusting up to 35 mph in most areas – but higher in the mid-coast – will create dangerous driving conditions, Clair said.

“The road crews have been out there, but with the blowing snow it’s hard to keep up,” he said. “It’s definitely important to take it slow.”

Portland is looking at snowfall accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, most likely in the 9-10 inch range, according to the National Weather Service. York County, as well as central and midcoast Maine, will also fall within the 8-to-12 inch range. Inland areas, such as Auburn, Fryeburg and Rangeley, will likely see lower amounts, from 2 to 8 inches.

A winter storm warning went into effect at 7 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service also issued a gale warning because winds of 34 to 47 knots and gusts up to 45 knots are expected.

Despite the slick travel conditions, no serious crashes were reported early Monday morning. In Hallowell, a vehicle rolled over early Monday morning on Winthrop Street, but no one was injured, according to the Hallowell Fire Department.

A Windham plow truck slid off the road Tuesday morning at Highland Cliff and Montgomery roads, but it was not damaged and the driver was not injured, said Capt. Bill Andrew of the Windham Police Department. A few other cars also slid off Windham roads, but Andrew said there were no significant crashes.

“Knock on wood, I think people are adhering to the advice to stay off the road and taking it slow,” he said.

A crash reported around 8:30 a.m. at mile 24 northbound between Wells and Kennebunk blocked the right travel lane, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. A separate crash was reported around the same time in the southbound lanes at mile 35 in Saco.

Paul Merrill, spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation, said some slide-offs have been reported, but there had been no serious incidents by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews from MDOT started pre-treating roads Sunday night in anticipation of two days of snow.

“This is the first real winter wallop for the southern part of the state,” Merrill said.

Merrill reminded people who do have to drive on Tuesday to take it slow and give plow trucks plenty of room on the road.

“Give them the breathing room they need to make sure the roads are clear,” he said.

The Maine Turnpike Authority lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire line to Gardiner to 45 mph due to snow. The speed limit is also reduced on I-95 north to Old Town.

Erin Courtney, spokeswoman for the Maine Turnpike Authority, said drivers should be aware of a change in how the turnpike will be plowed through the Portland area, where there are four bridge projects within 5 miles. Because the travel lanes are narrow, plows will be traveling very close together instead of staggered by 300 to 400 feet.

“There won’t be room to pass in between the plows,” she said, noting the plow trucks are wider than the narrowed lanes.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday state offices would open late on Tuesday, but she said Tuesday they would remain closed because of “severe” weather.

“With the snowfall intensifying and winds growing stronger in the coming hours, driving conditions will only become more difficult and dangerous,” Mills said in a statement. “ I urge all Maine people to avoid driving if possible and, for those who must, I urge you to do so with caution and to provide ample space to our road maintenance crews and first responders as they work to clear and keep our roads safe.”

Many municipal offices – including Portland City Hall – will also be closed Tuesday morning because of weather conditions. Courthouses in southern and central Maine are closed for the day.

The snow and travel conditions prompted dozens of school districts, colleges and universities to close Tuesday. Superintendents in a half-dozen York County school departments announced the closures Monday night.

