Agencies that spent Monday searching in Falmouth for a missing Richmond woman are expected to resume searching Wednesday.

Falmouth Police Lt. Jeff Pardue said Monday evening after meeting with the agencies involved that the search was being suspended due to the inclement weather forecast for Tuesday.

Police agencies in central and southern Maine have been searching for Anneliese Heinig, 37, of Richmond, who was reported missing to Richmond Police on Thanksgiving Day after she didn’t show up for a family holiday meal.

Heinig was last seen early Nov. 26 on Interstate 295 in Falmouth, walking away from her SUV, which was parked in the northbound breakdown lane.

The multi-agency search Monday, which included the Falmouth and Portland police departments, the Maine State Police, Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Warden Service, and Falmouth Fire Department, scoured areas of I-295, Middle Road and the Presumpscot River in Falmouth on foot, by boat and from an aerial drone.

After receiving the missing person report Thursday, Richmond Police pinged Heinig’s phone, which was tracked to a tow yard in South Portland, where Heinig’s SUV had been taken on Tuesday after the Maine State Police requested it be towed. The SUV is registered to Heinig’s parents, Christopher and Anne Heinig of Harpswell.

