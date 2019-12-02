Law enforcement personnel from seven agencies expanded their search Monday for 37-year-old Anneliese Heinig, who was reported missing on Thanksgiving day.

The Richmond woman stopped her SUV early Tuesday morning on I-295 in Falmouth, where she was last seen walking north in the shoulder of the southbound lanes.

Falmouth police noted on their Facebook page they were working with Maine State Police, Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Warden Service, Richmond and Portland police departments, and Falmouth Fire Department on the search in the areas of I-295, Middle Road and the Presumpscot River in Falmouth.

“As part of the search efforts, citizens may see Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and water patrols in these general areas,” the post stated. “Law enforcement plans on working these locations throughout the day, and we ask for your patience as we safely conduct these searches in inclement weather.”

Heinig’s mother, Anne Heinig, of Harpswell, said she did not know why her daughter was heading toward Portland Nov. 26, and is puzzled by her disappearance.

“I had last spoken to her on Monday,” Anne Heinig said. “She was in a great mood.”

The last person to see her was a tow truck driver who was headed north, and saw Heinig walking in the breakdown lane away from her 2008 Mercury Mariner.

When Heinig did not show up for Thanksgiving dinner with her relatives, her 16-year-old daughter reported her missing to Richmond police, Anne Heinig said.

Related Police searching for missing Richmond woman

The family learned that Heinig’s vehicle — which was registered to her parents in Harpswell — was towed from I-295 a few hours after someone last saw Heinig walking away from the SUV. Anne said she believes Maine State Police asked for the car to be towed from the highway, but is puzzled as to why no one tried to contact her or her husband, whose names are on the registration paperwork.

“We’re the registered owners,” Anne said. “Our names are right in the glove compartment.

Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine State Police, said troopers usually try to contact the owner of a vehicle that appears abandoned on the highway. But he did not specify whether that information is a standard part of the Bureau of Motor Vehicle information that police can access from the computer terminals in their cruisers.

“Phone numbers are readily accessible,” McCausland said.

When asked how police find the phone numbers, he declined to elaborate and hung up on a reporter.

After Heinig was reported missing to the Richmond police, investigators pinged Anneliese’s cell phone, Anne Heinig said. The signal led family members to the tow company lot that had picked up the vehicle. Inside the car, police found Heinig’s car keys, wallet and most of her credit cards. But Anne Heinig said the SUV was equipped with a numerical keypad to unlock the driver’s door, so Anneliese could easily get back into the car without keys.

On Monday, Richmond Police Sgt. James Donnell confirmed a missing person’s report was filed Thursday.

“We started to ping the phone,” Donnell said.

Richmond Police found the phone was pinging to a location in South Portland, which was the tow yard where the vehicle had been taken on Tuesday, Donnell said.

McCausland did not respond to questions confirming whether Maine State Police or some other department asked for the vehicle to be towed.

Related Richmond police continue search for mother of two

When Anne and her husband picked up the SUV from a tow lot in South Portland, they noticed the low-gas light had come on, and the tank was so close to empty that a tow truck driver followed them to a gas station after the family picked up the vehicle. The vehicle was registered to Anne, she said, and her daughter had been borrowing the car for the last couple of months while she saved up to buy a new vehicle of her own.

“We don’t really know what happened. We’re completely clueless, it’s just a mystery,” Heinig said. “As far as I know, she had run out of gas and got out of her car and I presume she might have been walking to get gas. And she had her driver’s license with her. She didn’t have her whole wallet. She used to carry cash.”

Heinig lives with her 16-year-old daughter. Her 5-year-old son lives close to Heinig’s apartment with his father, Anne Heinig said. Although Anneliese split from her son’s father, they still share parenting responsibilities on a day-to-day basis.

Heinig has no history of self-harming behaviors, Anne Heinig said, and had made plans to take her daughter to a spa this past weekend as a 16th birthday present.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: