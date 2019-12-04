A Falmouth man was arrested by Vermont State Police this week, who say he led police on a motor vehicle chase through New Hampshire and Vermont.

Alexander Cattell, 25, was charged with attempting to elude police, as well as careless and negligent operation, Vermont State Police said in a written statement.

Vermont State Police said their troopers were alerted to a chase on Interstate 89 on Tuesday afternoon involving Cattell and New Hampshire State Police troopers.

When Vermont troopers tried to stop Cattell he took off, leaving the highway and driving onto Route 132 in Strafford, Vermont. During the chase, troopers deployed spike mats at several locations before stopping his vehicle at the intersection of Route 110 and Strafford Road in Tunbridge, Vermont.

Cattell was arrested and taken to the Vermont State Police barracks in Royalton for processing. He is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court in Chelsea on Jan. 29.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: