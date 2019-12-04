A Falmouth man was arrested by Vermont State Police this week, who say he led police on a motor vehicle chase through New Hampshire and Vermont.
Alexander Cattell, 25, was charged with attempting to elude police, as well as careless and negligent operation, Vermont State Police said in a written statement.
Vermont State Police said their troopers were alerted to a chase on Interstate 89 on Tuesday afternoon involving Cattell and New Hampshire State Police troopers.
When Vermont troopers tried to stop Cattell he took off, leaving the highway and driving onto Route 132 in Strafford, Vermont. During the chase, troopers deployed spike mats at several locations before stopping his vehicle at the intersection of Route 110 and Strafford Road in Tunbridge, Vermont.
Cattell was arrested and taken to the Vermont State Police barracks in Royalton for processing. He is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court in Chelsea on Jan. 29.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Tensions arise at Anson-based school district meeting over personnel matter
-
Nation & World
Military: Sailor shoots 3 at Pearl Harbor, takes own life
-
Local & State
Green Party calls for authorities to kill $1 billion hydropower project
-
Politics
Stein says investigation into her alleged ties to Russia ‘found zero’
-
Nation & World
French trains stop as mass strike begins over pensions