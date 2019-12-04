The Maine Public Utilities Commission will hold a public hearing Dec. 10 in Portland on a proposed $7 million rate increase for Unitil, which provides natural gas service in southern Maine and Lewiston-Auburn.

If fully approved, the rate hike would add $5.85 a month for residential non-heat gas customers and $9.90 a month for those who warm their homes with gas. In the winter, the typical homeowner’s bill would rise from $50.68 to $57.36, an increase of 13.2 percent, while summer bills would rise from $32.76 to $37.87, an increase of 15.6 percent. Commercial and industrial rates also would rise.

The public hearing will start at 6 p.m., at the University of Southern Maine, rooms 109 and 110 of the Abromson Community Education Center at 88 Bedford St.

Transcripts of the hearing will be available online at the PUC website, Docket 2019-00092.

Unitil Corp. is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Its operating utilities serve 105,600 electric customers and 82,700 natural gas customers.

