NBT Bank on Wednesday celebrated the opening of its new Maine regional office on Portland’s waterfront.

The Norwich, New York-based bank, which offers personal and business banking and wealth management services, relocated from its previous spot in the Pierce Atwood building on Merrill’s Wharf to a new space on the third floor of 5 Widgery Wharf.

“This new space will better serve our growing client base in Maine,” said Kimberly Twitchell, NBT Bank’s Maine regional president, in a news release. “We are committed to Maine and have big plans for continued growth here. Having a more convenient and visible location will allow us to work with our clients in a space designed to address their needs.”

In addition to the new banking offices, there will be a new walk-up ATM located on Commercial Street, and the second floor of 5 Widgery Wharf will house the actuarial team that provides support to NBT’s EPIC Retirement Plan Services subsidiary, the release said.

NBT Bank operates in seven states including Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania. Its parent company, NBT Bancorp Inc., had assets of $9.7 billion as of Sept. 30 and is traded on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol NBTB.

