AUGUSTA — An 18-year-old Scarborough man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into the Concord Coach Line on Industrial Drive.

Ethan F. Hamer was charged with criminal mischief, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and aggravated criminal mischief.

A Concord Coach Line employee arrived at work around 5:35 a.m., before the business opened at 5:45 a.m., to find Hamer in the terminal, according to the arrest affidavit written by Patrol Officer Aaron Paradis.

Hamer allegedly broke the glass front door of the business, set fire to a plastic paper towel wall dispenser in the women’s restroom, broke a brochure holder, and threw items around in the employee bathroom, the affidavit said.

Hamer was arrested outside the bus terminal, where he was wearing an employee’s winter hat, Paradis wrote.

When questioned if he had used or taken drugs, Hamer replied affirmatively, according to the affidavit, and replied that he uses “anything he can get his hands on” when asked what he was using Tuesday morning.

“The facts of the case support arson charge,” said Carie James, an assistant district attorney, “but the state has charged Hamer with aggravated criminal mischief because he’s only 18.”

Aggravated criminal mischief and burglary are Class C felony crimes, which are each punishable by up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. The other charges are misdemeanors.

The state recommended bail of $10,000 cash, and attorney Mariah Gleaton argued to lower the bail because Hamer is a student at the University of Maine where he works in food services.

Judge Eric Walker set bail at $2,500, requiring Hamer to sign and abide by a Maine Pretrial Contract, with conditions restricting him from returning to Concord Coach Line, using or possessing alcohol or drugs, or from possessing incendiary devices. He also must submit to random search and testing, and follow a curfew set from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Hamer could not make a plea during that initial court appearance Wednesday at the Capital Judicial Center because of the felony charges. His dispositional conference is set for Feb. 18, 2020.

Hamer remained in custody Wednesday evening at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

