NORTH ANSON — Tensions arose Wednesday night at Regional School Unit 74’s Board Meeting when community members tried to press the board about an ongoing investigation regarding a teacher that was recently placed on administrative leave.

Earlier this month, math teacher Anthony Pranses, 52, was placed on paid administrative leave while an ongoing investigation was being conducted. Superintendent Mike Tracy has previously said that an internal investigation was prompted by a complaint made against Pranses by a member of the school community.

The teacher’s suspension was the reason behind a student-led protest on Nov. 15 at Carrabec High School.

At Wednesday’s meeting, board Chairman Robert Demchak opened up the public comment section of the meeting by reminding community members the guidelines of public comments, which include that those who speak must be talking about an item that is related to the board of directors’ agenda, comments must remain civil and that comments about specific individuals will not be tolerated.

Those who wished to speak during public comment signed up before the meeting.

Leah May, a parent to a child at the high school, got up to speak to the Board of Directors. Previously, May told the Morning Sentinel that the investigations being conducted by school administration had been done inappropriately and that parents should have been notified before students were questioned.

“I think we all know why I’m here tonight, because I’ve made myself very vocal,” May said to the board. “I feel as though plenty of things were handled incorrectly, (including) the questioning of students.”

From there, Demchak reminded May of the guidelines to making a public comment and that the matter she was referring to could not be discussed and gave her a warning.

May continued.

“As a taxpayer, I should not be paying the salary of a person who has done their job incorrectly,” May said.

Demchak then hit the gavel and ordered for May to be removed from the meeting, but she continued speaking.

“You will be hearing from my lawyer with a sexual harassment lawsuit against your school,” May, referring to the student questioning, said as she was being removed from the gymnasium.

From there, Demchak continued the meeting and went down the list of those who wished to speak to the board. One after another, people either deflected their comments or tried to pick up where May left off.

A group of over 20 had gathered with May before the meeting, and several members tried to speak up in between commenters before the board moved to adjourn the meeting.

RSU 74 serves Anson, Embden, New Portland, North Anson and Solon.

