TORONTO — Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, James Harden shook off a slow start to score 23 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors 119-109 on Thursday night, snapping a three-game road losing streak.

Ben McLemore had a season-high 28 points, P.J. Tucker added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Danual House Jr. scored 16 as the Rockets handed Toronto its second straight home loss after a franchise-record nine straight wins to begin the season.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points, Fred VanVleet had 20 and Kyle Lowry 19 as the Raptors lost back-to-back regular-season home games for the first time since losing to Oklahoma City and Charlotte last March 22 and 24.

McLemore set a career high by making eight 3-pointers on 17 attempts. Tucker matched his season high with five made 3-pointers. Houston finished 22 for 55 from long range.

Harden shot 7 for 11, his fewest attempts of the season. He failed to finish as Houston’s leading scorer for the second time this season. The only other time was an opening-night loss to Milwaukee, in which Harden shot 2 for 13 and scored 19 points.

Harden landed heavily after taking contact on his drive to end the third. He was tended to by trainers before getting to his feet and slowly walking to the locker room, but returned 2 1/2 minutes into the final quarter.

WIZARDS 119, 76ERS 113: As well as Philadelphia has been playing at home lately, it just can’t consistently get its act together on the road, and a combined 15 turnovers by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons contributed to a loss to Washington.

The Sixers dropped to 5-7 away from Philadelphia — where they are 10-0 this season — despite 33 points from Tobias Harris, 26 points and a season-best 21 rebounds from Embiid, and 17 points and 10 assists from Simmons.

Facing one of the most lax defenses in the NBA, Embiid had eight turnovers and Simmons seven. The 76ers ended up with 21 in all, leading to 30 points for the Wizards, who had lost five of their past six games.

Bradley Beal had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Washington.

NUGGETS 129, KNICKS 92: Will Barton scored 17 points to help Denver win at New York.

Jerami Grant added 16 and Monte Morris had 15. The Nuggets shot 56 percent from the field, had eight players reach double-figures and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Mitchell Robinson had 17 points and Marcus Morris Sr. and Bobby Portis each added 10 for New York. The Knicks have lost eighth straight.

NOTES

LAWSUIT: Former sportscaster Kelli Tennant is seeking dismissal of her sexual assault lawsuit against Sacramento Kings Coach Luke Walton, a court document shows.

The dismissal form did not include any information on the reason for dismissal.

